Public hearing set for Sands NYC casino proposal

A public hearing will be held at the Nassau County Legislature.

US.- Nassau County residents will be able to express opinions on Las Vegas Sands’ proposal to build a casino hotel at the Nassau Coliseum sire in Uniondale, Long Island, at a public meeting of the county legislature on December 9. Las Vegas Sands plans to develop a $5bn integrated resort if it obtains one of three casino licences to be granted for downtown New York.

Last month, Sands submitted a 28,000-page draft environmental impact statement (DEIS) to the legislature, which unanimously confirmed that the document is complete. Now available on the Nassau legislature’s website, the document is available for public review and comment until January 6.

Last year, the Nassau County Legislature voted to grant Las Vegas Sands a 99-year lease to develop the 72-acre area around the Nassau Coliseum. Sands will pay the county $60m up front regardless of whether it is awarded a licence. Rent for the property will start at $5m a month doubling to $10m if Sands obtains a licence.

NY governor vetoed bill to expedite NYC casino development

It’s emerged that New York governor Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that would have brought forward the deadline for casino licence bidding. The proposal was passed by lawmakers in June and would have required bidders to submit proposals for review in August, even if they hadn’t yet obtained necessary local zoning or other approvals.

Hochul didn’t move on the bill, effectively vetoing it. According to the New York Post, she feared the bill could have a negative impact on certain bidders while helping other casino applicants. “I cannot support a bill that aims to change the rules in the middle of the process,” she said. The state Gaming Commission is expected to approve up to three downstate casino licences by the end of 2025.