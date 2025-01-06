EvenBet Gaming 2024 Trends Report reveals regulation, compliance and expansion as the most pressing industry matters

EvenBet gaming’s latest e-book features insights from over 350 in-person surveys with igaming professionals.

Press release.- EvenBet Gaming has launched its 2024 e-book that explores the latest trends and challenges impacting the global igaming industry, which reveals regulatory concerns and market competition as the highlight challenges from the previous year.

The in-depth research, conducted by EvenBet, involved over 350 professionals spanning numerous industry sectors such as marketing, technical development and sales, with the highest percentage of respondents being chief executive officers and stakeholders (31 per cent).

For a second successive year, regulation and competition remained critical concerns, while more respondents emphasised the increased difficulty in technology adoption associated with the rapid growth of artificial intelligence. The issues with high-quality recruitment also feature prominently, with the regulation of new jurisdictions bringing fresh challenges regarding the appointment of localised market experts.

The most notable trend was the priority of expansion, both into emerging markets and overall, which accounted for a total of 53 per cent of responses as companies continue to seek out additional market share. This was tailed closely by the prioritisation of technological advancement, which was highlighted as a focus by 16 per cent of participants.

This technology development includes a drive to implement personalised customer experiences, product innovation, and leveraging AI technology, the latter of which was markedly pivotal in Asian markets. AI featured prominently throughout responses, with its utilisation for content production, personalisation, customer support, and anti-fraud processes establishing it as a key asset powering the industry, and there remains significant investment behind the effective integration of machine learning tools into development and operational cycles.

EvenBet Gaming’s full 2024 report not only outlines the key issues facing businesses, but also delves into specific trends centred around technology, marketing channels, and recruitment, which include:

Implementing personalised customer experiences was the driving force behind technological advancement in 2024.

Artificial intelligence is being utilised for content personalisation, player behaviour analysis, and fraud prevention.

There is growing interest in igaming in virtual realities and the Metaverse among C-level executives, but financial constraints and infrastructure limitations are deterrents holding back the widespread adoption of this technology.

The importance of social media in industry news consumption has waned, decreasing from 31 per cent in 2023 to 15 per cent in 2024, with conference events and online media outlets trailing closely.

Marketing channels differ vastly by continent, with social media dominating news transmission in Asia.

Both employees and C-suite executives agree that a professional, supportive team is the main driver that attracts talent.

EvenBet’s latest E-book reaffirms the provider’s unwavering dedication to delivering genuine insight into industry matters, equipping both operators and suppliers with the necessary data to forge their future commercial strategies.

Dmitry Starostenkov, CEO at EvenBet Gaming, said: “This e-book is our most comprehensive to date, with over 350 in-person surveys allowing us to target the most relevant participants, which included industry professionals from a range of sectors. We also added industry experts’ points of view on the trends and problems mentioned, creating even more value for the reader.

“Almost a third of this year’s respondents were CEOs or stakeholders, offering unparalleled insight from decades of industry experience. This all-encompassing analysis of igaming trends reflects on a year of evolution and shifting demands and demonstrates EvenBet’s commitment to providing critical observations to supplement business decisions.”