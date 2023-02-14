Bally’s unveils plans for Bronx casino

Bally’s Corporation intends to apply for one of three New York City casino licences.

US.- Bally’s Corporation has announced its intention to develop a casino in the New York borough of The Bronx. The venue would be next to the Trump Organization’s public golf course at Ferry Point.

The New York Post reports that Bally’s is already in discussions with about a view to using 17 acres of the 300-acre site. The property is owned by the city, but Trump’s real estate company has a 20-year contract with the Parks Department to operate the golf course.

Bally’s plan would require 10 acres for its casino, with the other seven would be dedicated to green space and housing for workers. Long-term, the company would aim to take over the entire property from the Trump Org. It believes the project could create over 15,000 construction jobs and 3,500 permanent posts.

Bally’s told The New York Post: “We are incredibly excited at the prospect of bringing Bally’s community centred approach to gaming and entertainment to The Bronx. At Bally’s, we start with the proposition that the leaders in the community know what is best for their community.

“With that guiding principle in mind, we have been engaged in an ongoing series of conversations with local elected officials, community groups and key civic leaders to hear directly from them about what they would like to see from a potential new project,” the statement said. “Our vision, which includes transforming a former waste disposal site and a high-end golf course into a world class entertainment destination, with a focus on workforce housing and new and improved public green space at the centre of the project.”

NYC casino bids

The New York State Gaming Commission has already launched its Request for Application for three downstate New York gaming licences. Other bidders are to include Thor Equities with Saratoga Casino Holdings, the Chickasaw Nation and Legends for a casino in Coney Island. Meanwhile, Las Vegas Sands hopes to develop a casino in Long Island and Mets owner Steve Cohen wants to develop a casino near the team’s Citi Field in Willets Point, Queens, the Related Companies/Wynn Resorts in Hudson Yards and SL Green/Caesars in Times Square.