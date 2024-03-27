New York City casino decisions not expected until 2025

The Commission has urged applicants to use 2024 to ensure their proposals meet all requirements.

The city still needs to amend various zoning laws.

US.- The New York State Gaming Commission has announced that the state is unlikely to name the successful applicants for new land-based casino licences until late 2025 due to the lengthy approvals process. New York Gaming Commission executive director Robert Williams said that the 30-day window for applications cannot open yet because various zoning laws need to be altered to allow at least one gaming venue in each of the five boroughs.

New York plans to issue three downstate casino licences. Applicants must meet certain environmental standards, including the State/City Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQR). Williams said reviews are unlikely to conclude until Q1 of 2025 and could require applicants to revise their applications. Applicants must also complete Uniform Land Use Review Procedures (ULURPs).

Williams also noted that applicants must show they can fully fund their projects, which could also lead to delays if not presented correctly. He urged applicants to use this year to ensure their proposals meet all requirements.

There are 11 known contenders for a downstate casino licence. MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands and Caesars Entertainment are among the operators to have set out initial plans.