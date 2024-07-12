Opposition mounts against Wynn NYC casino proposal

The proposal includes plans for a 1,180-foot apartment tower.

US.- Friends of the High Line has announced its intention to mobilise supporters to oppose Related Companies and Wynn Resorts’ plans for a casino at Hudson Yards. Alan van Capelle, executive director of the nonprofit, said the proposed 200-foot skyscraper near the western end of the High Line would look like stacked Costco warehouses and obstruct views.

Critics also argue that the casino would generate strong winds and cast long shadows that could negatively impact on local businesses.

