BETBY to introduce industry-first AI-based feed at ICE Barcelona

The company will unveil this groundbreaking AI-driven solution during the expo.

Press release.- BETBY has announced that it will unveil an industry-first artificial intelligence (AI)-driven feed at the upcoming ICE Barcelona. This feature harnesses the power of AI to create odds for unique and otherwise unavailable special markets, such as those related to movies and TV series, offering operators exciting ways to boost player engagement.

Developed by BETBY’s award-winning AI Labs solutions, this cutting-edge feed enables the creation of unlimited and highly customizable markets tailored to custom events, fully aligned with operators’ preferences. It offers unmatched capabilities in responding to partner requests and delivering localized content, setting a new benchmark for unique content creation in the sports betting industry.

The system first creates markets based on publicly available information about what to expect about specific events. Then, it automatically filters out markets to find the tradeoff between markets which appeal to a certain audience and what traders can work with.

Danil Emelyanov, head of BETBY’s AI Labs, explained: “This AI-based feed represents a significant leap forward in what we can offer to our partners. By combining the efficiency of AI with the oversight of expert traders, we’re delivering a system that ensures reliability while opening up new, creative markets no one else is offering. It’s just the beginning of what we envision as a transformative journey for the sportsbook industry.”

See also: Chess legend Magnus Carlsen will join BETBY at ICE Barcelona 2025

Then, he added: “At this stage, our AI uses up to 1000 virtual agents simulating player behaviour, each with varying levels of access to information. These agents analyze, judge, and select outcomes to place bets, providing a robust dataset from which probabilities and odds are generated.”

BETBY invites operators to explore this unique AI-driven solution at booth 5J18 during ICE Barcelona. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with BETBY’s team, including their newly announced global brand ambassador Magnus Carlsen, the best chess player in history, and discover the company’s solutions and services.