US Integrity partners with Betr ahead of Ohio launch

US Integrity will provide monitoring services to the microbetting-focused firm.

US.- US Integrity has partnered with microbetting-focused firm Betr in time for the latter’s launch in Ohio’s regulated market in January. US Integrity will provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard, conducting analysis across an array of data sets to identify irregular contest-level, officiating and wagering patterns.

Matthew Holt, US Integrity’s CEO and co-founder, said: “US Integrity is proud to partner with Betr and assist as they grow their brand across the US and Canadian regulated sports wagering markets. US Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best in class insights and compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at Betr.

“All our partners are committed to the highest integrity standards, and they are no exception. These types of partnerships help ensure sports betting integrity and strengthen the unique and proprietary anomaly detection tools we have developed at US Integrity.”

Betr’s head of product Alex Ursa added: “The integrity of the sports betting experience at Betr is extremely important, and we are thrilled to be working with US Integrity as we launch our revolutionary platform. US Integrity’s proactive approach to maintaining integrity will play a pivotal role in detecting potentially suspicious wagering activity.”

Bettors in Ohio may begin wagering on sports on January 1, 2023. Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation to allow sports betting in the state following approval of House Bill 29 by the House and Senate last December.

In September, US Integrity and the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, renewed their partnership. The university will continue to receive integrity monitoring services via US Integrity’s proprietary dashboard. US Integrity has also announced partnerships with Spokane Tribe Casino in Washington, the peer-to-peer sports betting exchange Prophet Exchange and Thrill One Sports & Entertainment.

Ohio casinos and racinos register $196m in revenue in August

Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $196m in gambling revenue in August, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s a decrease of around 5 per cent compared to July’s revenue of $207m but a slight increase compared to $194.3m from the same month in 2021.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $84.2m, a $1.8m gain compared to 2021. Hollywood Columbus placed first with $22.2m, followed by Jack Cleveland Casino with $21.8m. Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati reported $21.1m and Hollywood Toledo $19m.