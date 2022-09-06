US Integrity signs partnership with Prophet Exchange

Prophet Exchange launched in New Jersey after approval from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

The sports betting integrity monitoring company will provide its services to the US peer-to-peer sports betting exchange platform.

US.- Sports betting integrity monitoring company US Integrity has announced a partnership with Prophet Exchange, the first US peer-to-peer sports betting exchange platform, which launched in New Jersey last week.

US Integrity will provide integrity monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard, which conducts analysis across data sets to identify irregular contest-level, officiating and wagering patterns. Prophet Exchange launched in New Jersey after licensing approval from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, becoming the first peer-to-peer sports betting exchange platform to be regulated for a US market.

Prophet Exchange will initially offer access to moneyline, spread and total markets for NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, NCAA football, and basketball games. The company plans to add new sports and markets. Bettors can set their own prices and place bets on prices that have been set previously by other users.

Dean Sisun, Prophet Exchange’s co-founder and CEO said: “The integrity of the sports betting experience at Prophet Exchange is extremely important, and we are thrilled to be working with U.S. Integrity as we launch our revolutionary platform. U.S. Integrity’s proactive approach to maintaining integrity will play a pivotal role in detecting potentially suspicious wagering activity.”

Matthew Holt, US Integrity’s CEO and co-founder added: “U.S. Integrity is proud to partner with Prophet Exchange and assist as they change the U.S. regulated sports wagering market by launching an innovative new platform. U.S. Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best-in-class insights & compliance solutions to our clients.

“We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at Prophet Exchange. All our partners are committed to the highest integrity standards, and they are no exception. These types of partnerships help ensure sports betting integrity and strengthen the unique & proprietary anomaly detection tools we have developed at U.S. Integrity.”

Prophet Exchange has announced it will be the exclusive sponsor of the Badlands Patreon and podcast hosted by NFL media’s Connor Rogers and Joe Caporoso. It will also sponsor the “Turn On The Jets” podcast hosted by NFL Analyst Will Parkinson.