Ohio casinos and racinos register $196m in revenue in August

For the first eight months of 2022, gambling revenue is 1.2 per cent ahead of 2021.

US.- Ohio’s casinos and racinos recorded $196m in gambling revenue in August, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission. That’s a decrease of around 5 per cent compared to July’s revenue of $207m but a slight increase compared to $194.3m from the same month in 2021.

Ohio’s four casinos posted revenue of $84.2m, a $1.8m gain compared to 2021. Hollywood Columbus placed first with $22.2m, followed by Jack Cleveland Casino with $21.8m. Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati reported $21.1m and Hollywood Toledo $19m.

Racinos posted revenue of $111.7m, $150,000 below August 2021. MGM Northfield Park recorded $24.2m. In second place came Scioto Downs with $19.7m. Miami Valley Gaming took $19m, JACK Thistledown Racino $15.7m, Hollywood Mahoning Valley $13m, Hollywood Dayton $12.1m and Belterra Park $7.7m.

So far in 2022, Ohio’s four casinos and seven racinos have taken in more than $1.4bn in gambling revenue, up 1.2 per cent year-on-year.

Ohio is set to launch sports betting on January 1, 2023. Governor Mike DeWine signed legislation to allow sports betting in the state following approval of House Bill 29 by the House and Senate last December.

Ohio Casino Control Commission executive director Matt Schuler said: “January 1 will represent the largest expansion of gaming in Ohio’s history and the largest ever simultaneous launch of sports gaming in the United States.”

