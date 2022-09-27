US Integrity renews partnership with University of Pittsburgh

US Integrity partnered with the University of Pittsburgh in 2020.

The sports betting integrity monitoring company will continue offering its monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard to the athletic teams.

US Integrity partnered with the University of Pittsburgh in 2020 for its 19 athletic teams.

Matthew Holt, USI’s CEO & co-founder said: “US Integrity is proud to continue our partnership with the University of Pittsburgh and assist with maintaining the integrity of college athletics in the ACC. US Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best-in-class insights & compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to continuing to work with the exceptional team at the University of Pittsburgh.

“All our partners are committed to the highest integrity standards, and they are no exception. These types of partnerships help ensure sports betting integrity and strengthen the unique & proprietary anomaly detection tools we have developed at US Integrity.”

Ryan Mitchell, Pitt Associate AD for compliance commented: “We are excited to renew our partnership with US Integrity, as we aim to ensure the integrity of our athletic program. US Integrity’s commitment to maintaining integrity, as well as their proactive approach, will play a pivotal role in assisting us with monitoring sports betting in relation to our athletic program.”

US Integrity has also announced partnerships with Spokane Tribe Casino in Washington, the peer-to-peer sports betting exchange Prophet Exchange and Thrill One Sports & Entertainment.

Pennsylvania gaming revenue reaches $425.3m in August

Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $425.3m in August. That’s a 4.2 per cent increase compared to August 2021.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue decreased 4 per cent year-on-year to $201.2m. Retail table games revenue decreased 9 per cent to $78.4m.

The sports betting handle was $336m, 4.1 per cent above August 2021’s $348.5m. Taxable revenue was $33.9m compared to $18m in August 2021, an increase of 88.5 per cent.