Ohio to launch sports betting on January 1, 2023

The Ohio Casino Control Commission has announced that sports betting will go live for New Year.

US.- The Ohio Casino Control Commission has officially set the date. Bettors in Ohio may begin wagering on sports on January 1, 2023. It comes after governor Mike DeWine signed legislation to allow sports betting in the state following approval of House Bill 29 by the House and Senate last December.

Ohio Casino Control Commission executive director Matt Schuler said: “January 1 will represent the largest expansion of gaming in Ohio’s history and the largest ever simultaneous launch of sports gaming in the United States.

“According to industry estimates, this will necessitate detailed due diligence investigations as well as comprehensive compliance examinations of approximately 3,000 licencees ahead of that date.”

Under the new law, bettors in Ohio will be allowed to wager legally on college and professional sports and other events, including the Olympics. The law required all aspects of sports betting to begin simultaneously, meaning online apps (Type A), brick-and-mortar sportsbooks (Type B), and bar kiosks (Type C).

The new legislation allows Ohio to have 50 mobile sportsbooks and 40 land-based betting sites. According to a Casino Control Commission report, the land-based sportsbooks can be located at four casinos, seven racinos, and 10 professional sports venues.

According to the schedule presented at a meeting yesterday (Wednesday), sports betting operators as well as casinos and professional sports teams can apply for licences from June 15, with the applications due by July 15. From that date, eligible bars interested in hosting kiosks can apply for licences, and those seeking a second Type A or Type B licence will also be able to apply. Those applications will be due by August 15.

On August 1, the compliance document licensing window opens for sportsbooks to submit responsible gaming plans, house rules, facility plans, geolocation procedures, required procedures, and equipment tests to state regulators. This phase ends on November 2.

All standard sports gaming employee applications must be submitted by November 2 and sportsbooks must also have their equipment ready for commission verification by December 2.

