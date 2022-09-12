Washington’s Spokane Tribe Casino signs partnership with US Integrity

US Integrity will provide monitoring services via its proprietary dashboard.

US.- Spokane Tribe Casino in Washington has signed a partnership with Sports betting integrity monitoring company US Integrity. Operated by Caesars, the Spokane Tribe Casino opened its sportsbook in February. The casino plans to offer on-property mobile wagering through the Caesars Sportsbook app.

Javier De La Rosa, general manager of Spokane Tribe Casino said: “We are extremely excited to be working with U.S. Integrity as we add sports betting to our casino offerings. Having USI as a partner ensures the safest bets for our guests as well as giving our sportsbook management team the ability to identify potentially suspicious wagering activity in real-time.”

Matthew Holt, USI’s CEO and co-founder added: “U.S. Integrity is proud to partner with Spokane Tribe Casino and assists with the protection of their sports-betting platform. USI’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best-in-class insights and compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the outstanding team at Spokane Tribe Casino. Their commitment to fair and safe sports wagering aligns with the integrity standards USI aims to uphold throughout the legalized sports-betting market.”

US Integrity has also announced a partnership with Prophet Exchange, the first US peer-to-peer sports betting exchange platform, which launched in New Jersey and with Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, a multi-media sports platform that’s preparing to launch its Nitro Rallycross brand.

Betfred Sportsbook opens at Silver Reef Casino in Washington

Betfred USA Sports and the Lummi Nation have launched a new sportsbook at the Silver Reef Casino Resort in Washington State. The Betfred Sportsbook opened on August 31. The sportsbook is located in the space that was occupied by the Portage Bay Bar. It includes several high-resolution video walls, sportsbook seating, multiple betting stations, and self-serve kiosks.

Silver Reef Casino Resort CEO Marty Sauvage said: “We are extremely excited about opening and operating the sportsbook with our partner Betfred. The sportsbook will be a fantastic new amenity for our guests and will enable us to continue delivering the premier gaming and resort experience in the Northwest.”