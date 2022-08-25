US Integrity partners with Thrill One Sports platform

The sports betting monitoring firm will offer its services as the sports platform prepares to launch its Nitro Rallycross brand.

US.- Sports betting monitoring firm US Integrity has partnered with Thrill One Sports & Entertainment, a multi-media sports platform that’s preparing to launch its Nitro Rallycross brand. The sports betting monitoring firm will conduct analysis across data sets to identify irregular contest-level, officiating, and wagering patterns.

Thrill One was founded in 2020. Its portfolio of brands includes Nitro Circus, Street League Skateboarding, Nitro Rallycross, and Thrill One Media.

US Integrity co-founder and CEO Matthew Holt said: “US Integrity is proud to partner with Thrill One and assist as their events begin to be offered across the US regulated sports betting market. US Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free, best-in-class insights and compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at Thrill One.

“All our partners are committed to the highest integrity standards, and they are no exception. These types of partnerships help ensure sports betting integrity and strengthen the unique and proprietary anomaly detection tools we have developed at US Integrity.”

Thrill One CEO Joe Carr added: “Partnering with US Integrity is a massive step for us as we work towards introducing our sports properties to regulated betting markets across the United States. Their commitment and proactive approach will play a pivotal role in ensuring that integrity is maintained as wagering becomes available across our all of our sporting events.”

7 Cedars Casino in Washington State recently signed a comprehensive partnership with US Integrity as the venue plans to launch a sportsbook. In July, the company announced a partnership with the online sports betting and gambling company MaximBet.

In June, US Integrity announced the appointment of Lauralyn Sandoval to its board of directors.