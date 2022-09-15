Red Hawk Casino in California selects Optx platform

The Californian venue will install several of the company’s solutions.

US.- Red Hawk Casino, in California, has selected products from gaming solution company Optx.

Co-CEO of Optx, Brooke Fiumara, said: “Optx’s AI features distill raw data into actionable insights and recommendations. Partnering with Optx will allow Red Hawk Casino to optimise its casino floor with continuous slot change recommendations and visualisations leading to increased revenue opportunities and guest satisfaction. Optx is the future of casino operations. Red Hawk will soar even further utilising the Optx solutions.”

Red Hawk general manager Bryan deLugo added: “We needed to connect all of our casino departments with a modern and powerful tool, and the innovative Optx solutions provides that and more. We are excited that we will have Optx’s advanced proprietary AI to guide and assist us as we continue to grow and expand.”

Red Hawk Casino recently signed a partnership with the Sacramento Kings basketball team for the 2022-23 season. The Red Hawk Casino offers getaways and various rewards. Customers are able to win special access to Kings tickets, Golden 1 Center show tickets, and merchandise.

Palace Casino Resort in Mississippi, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Isleta Resort & Casino in New Mexico, Chewelah Casino in Washington, and River Rock Casino in California, have also recently selected OPTX’s platform.

In August, OPTX named JP Symeonidis as vice president of sales for Canada. With nineteen years of sales experience, sixteen of which have been in the gaming tech space, Symeonidis has worked as the director of sales for Amaya and also served at Scientific Games.

California’s Sky River Casino opens ahead of schedule

In August, Sky River Casino in Elk Grove, in Sacremento County, California, opened earlier than expected. It had been scheduled to open in early September. Construction near Highway 99 began in early 2021.

The casino offers 2,000 slot machines and more than 80 table games on the gaming floor. The casino covers 300,000 square feet with 100,000 square feet of space dedicated to gaming. The venue has 17 restaurants and bars, including a steakhouse and tap room. It also includes a hotel, spa and a convention centre.