Gamzix unveils its latest Christmas-themed game, Santa Sphere: Hold The Spin

This festive slot features 5 reels and 4 rows, with 40 fixed paylines.

Press release.- Gamzix has today (December 10) launched Santa Sphere: Hold The Spin—a vibrant Christmas-themed game designed to captivate players and spread festive cheer. Featuring the exclusive Heap of Spheres mechanic, this game combines engaging gameplay, stunning visuals, and impressive jackpot potential. Operators can leverage this release to boost player retention and attract new audiences during the bustling holiday season.

Gamzix invites players to celebrate the Holidays with winning chances

This festive slot features 5 reels and 4 rows, with 40 fixed paylines, creating ample opportunities for exciting wins. “Gamzix has gone the extra mile to set the tone: the sound design incorporates the crunch of cabbage to mimic the sound of Santa’s boots on snow,” said the company. Santa Sphere: Hold The Spin envelops players in the holiday spirit with cozy backgrounds, thematic music, and seasonal symbols like Santa Claus, snow globes, and wreaths. According to the provider, it’s a “perfect combination of holiday charm and thrilling gameplay, making it an asset for operators looking to engage new and loyal audiences alike.”

Packed with features for maximum Enjoyment

Santa Sphere: Hold The Spin includes a variety of features to keep the excitement alive. The Heap of Spheres fills the reels with Bonus symbols, heightening the chances of activating the Bonus Game. The Free Spins round adds to the fun with high-value symbols and an increased likelihood of triggering Bonus features. Special symbols, such as:

Payer Symbol, which boosts all winnings,

Collector Symbol, which accumulates active rewards,

, which accumulates active rewards, Expand Symbol, adding up to two rows for expanded gameplay and higher payouts, ensure each spin offers players a thrilling and rewarding experience. These features promote longer play sessions and deeper engagement.

Uncover bigger wins in the Bonus Game

The game’s Bonus Game activates when six or more Bonus symbols appear on the reels. Players begin with 3 spins, which reset each time a new Bonus symbol lands. The Expand Symbol, exclusive to the Bonus Game, increases the reel size by up to two additional rows, offering even greater chances to win. With four jackpot tiers, including the Grand Jackpot worth up to 5,000x the bet, the excitement reaches new heights. These innovative mechanics encourage higher stakes and return visits, making it a standout feature during the holiday season.

A must-have slot for the Holiday season

“Santa Sphere: Hold The Spin is more than a seasonal game—it’s a strategic tool for operators aiming to drive engagement and retention. With its festive design, rewarding features, and significant jackpot potential, it’s a game that players will want to revisit throughout the holiday season,” said the provider.