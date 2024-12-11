Maryland sports betting handle reaches $639.9m in November

The sports betting handle surpassed the previous record set in October.

US.- Maryland’s sports betting handle was $639.9m in November. That’s the state’s largest monthly handle to date, surpassing the previous record of $593.1m registered in October.

According to figures released by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency (MLGCA), $621m was wagered online and $18.8m at retail. Prizes totalled $557.5m: $540.5m online and $16.9m at retail. The hold was $82.3m and the taxable win $78.6m: $77.2m from online betting and $1.3m from retail. Sports wagering tax totalled $11.7m.

Maryland has 11 mobile sports wagering platforms and 12 retail sportsbooks. Meanwhile, Maryland’s six casinos generated $158m in gaming revenue in November, up 0.3 per cent compared to November 2023, but down 1.5 per cent compared to October 2024 ($160.5m). The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $65.5m in revenue.