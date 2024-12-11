Yurii Berest, DATA.BET: “We try to meet the pains and needs of our clients, so we create tools that keep users engaged”

Yurii Berest, CEO of DATA.BET, sat down with Focus Gaming News to discuss the company’s vision, products, developments and goals for the future.

How does DATA.BET use data from esports to strengthen products for operators?

Data plays a central role in our product development. Esports is a fast-moving, highly dynamic industry, and real-time information allows us to build a more accurate, responsive solution for operators. We use a data approach to develop new features like Player Props and recently presented Widgets that enhance the betting experience.

We focus on gathering and analysing all possible content, from player performance and team strategies to game dynamics and trends. This means the operators can offer their users accurate, up-to-the-minute betting options, maximising engagement and revenue potential. In esports, where a game can turn in an instant, having access to data that moves as fast as the game is non-negotiable, and that’s where we excel.

What are the benefits of data-driven widgets?

We try to meet the pains and needs of our clients, so we create tools that keep users engaged and make them come back. Our widgets, like Scoreboards and Pitch Tracker, tap into live data, giving deeper insights and statistics into the game and making their experience more dynamic.

Scoreboards allow bettors to follow key stats, such as kills, assists, objectives, and overall team performance, which adds an immersive layer to the betting process. Similarly, Pitch Tracker is a powerful tool, a 2D map that offers detailed, live visualisations of in-game actions, making it easier for users to make informed decisions.

These widgets give the player confidence in the operator’s honesty and transparency, enabling to keep the client on the platform longer and increase the average number of bets.

It is especially important to have such tools in regions where the Internet speed does not allow watching online broadcasts.

What are the things to consider when choosing a betting solution provider?

When you’re picking a supplier, it’s all about accuracy, speed, and reliability. You need a team of professionals who understand that even a second delay can impact the betting experience and cost you customers, influencing your revenue and brand loyalty.

It’s also crucial to have a risk team that carefully monitors and adjusts rates’ flow in real-time, ensuring that markets remain balanced and optimised. This team helps maximise the operator’s profit while maintaining a seamless and trustworthy user experience.

It’s also important to consider the provider’s ability to offer customisable features that meet the specific needs of your platform, from detailed market coverage to interactive tools. Ultimately, your betting solution provider should be able to deliver scalable full-cycle solutions that enhance the overall betting process.

How do you ensure you have the maximum amount of data available, and how do you ensure reliability?

We aim to offer extensive coverage, which is why we focus on both scale and precision. By partnering with official data providers, we gain access to licensed content and statistics that ensures the integrity of the delivered data.

We leverage all the data we can obtain to enhance our offerings. This includes player statistics from open sources, detailed information on team performance, and insights into game strategies. We also analyse data related to unfair play, ensuring that operators can maintain a transparent betting environment.

We cover over 30 esports disciplines and offer 12,500+ live events monthly. To handle that volume, we’ve developed AI systems that can process data — down to 50-200 ms.

We also offer in-house Trading and Risk Management, with a knowledgeable team monitoring our feeds. In fact, 80 per cent of our team consists of expert traders who oversee operations to ensure accuracy.

What does the widgets launch add to DATA. BET’s offering?

Scoreboard widgets enhance the in-play betting experience by offering real-time data directly tied to the events happening on-screen. They give players immediate access to stats for the most critical game moments like kills, assists, objectives, items and more. This is a tool for elevating the entire user experience, making every bet feel more informed and interactive.

We have also introduced Pitch Tracker which is new to the market and completes Scoreboards by providing detailed visualisations of in-game actions. This feature is a great addition for operators, delivering even more insights and enhancing the betting environment.

Widgets are often faster than video broadcasts, whether official or unofficial, ensuring that users get the information they need without delay. This is a tool for elevating the entire user experience, making every bet feel more informed and interactive.

Do you think developments in AI will power more new possibilities for operators to make better use of data?

So far we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s possible. AI can analyse patterns that the human eye can’t catch in real-time, offering predictive insights that make betting more strategic. While AI is a powerful tool for improving and speeding up our work, it must be balanced with human expertise. Combining AI’s efficiency and human insight ensures that solutions are innovative and contextually accurate.

For operators, this means providing more personalised betting options, faster odds adjustments, and better risk management. AI will power live recommendations for bettors, based on patterns in gameplay they wouldn’t even think to consider. We’re already pushing the envelope with AI at DATA.BET, and you can expect even bigger innovations as the technology advances.