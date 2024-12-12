Booming Games invites players to “heat up” with “Burning Classics: Royal Edition”

Royal Edition is the latest instalment of the Burning Classics series.

Press release.- For this festive season, Booming Games is bringing a little bit of warmth this winter with the brand-new Burning Classics: Royal Edition.

The Burning Classics series has proved to be a firm favourite among online casino players, and the latest instalment, the Royal Edition, is undoubtedly going to follow suit. As with its predecessors, this 5×3 reel, 20-payline slot is filled with fruit – which are joined this time around by three high-paying, colourful crowns. All pay symbols land stacked in classic slot game fashion.

Booming Games invites players to get into the action and discover three or more Scatter Symbols to earn a direct payout and launch 10 Free Spins, which can be re-triggered during the feature. The Wild Symbol substitutes all non-Scatter Symbols to create winning combinations, securing players up to 50x the bet if they land five on the reels. The Gamble Feature is a double-or-nothing option bestowed upon players after revealing a successful combo.

As with all of the provider’s titles, Burning Classics: Royal Edition has been certified for launch in core regulated markets, including the UK, Sweden and all Malta jurisdictions.

Nemanja Živić, director of Games at Booming Games, said: “The Burning Classics series has consistently provided players with the classic casino experience, and the Royal Edition may just be the jewel in the crown. Come check it out and have yourself a right royal Christmas.”



