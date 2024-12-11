Five illegal casinos shut down in Florida

The Florida Gaming Control Commission worked with law enforcement to close illegal casinos and seize gambling machines.

US.- The Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC) and law enforcement in Brevard and Volusia counties have closed ive illegal casinos and seized gambling machines from two other establishments. FGCC agents assisted the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office as they executed search warrants.

More than 500 illegal gambling machines, related equipment, and more than $845,000 were seized. A 2022 Chevy Silverado, which was actively being used to transport cash from the illegal casinos, was also seized.

Some 19 machines and more than $6,000 were seized from two independently owned establishments. Three arrests were made for charges of operating illegal gambling establishments and illegal possession of slot machines and gaming devices.

Ross Marshman, acting executive director of the Florida Gaming Control Commission, said: “The cooperative relationships developed between the Florida Gaming Control Commission and our partner law enforcement agencies are essential to fulfill our mission, and these efforts are making an impact. Through innovative strategies, enhanced resources, and collaboration, these partnerships reflect our dedication to fostering trust and accountability while effectively addressing public safety concerns related to illicit gambling locations.”