Churchill Downs to open Owensboro Racing & Gaming in February

The Kentucky venue will open on February 12.

US.- Churchill Downs Incorporated (CDI) will open Owensboro Racing & Gaming in Kentucky on February 12. The opening day will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, giveaways promotions, and live entertainment.

The $100m venue will have 600 historical racing machines (HRMs), a retail sportsbook and simulcast wagering. Located in eastern Daviess County, it will be CDI’s seventh historical horse racing entertainment venue to open in the state.

The property is located on an approximately 20-acre site at the corner of US Highway 60 and Wrights Landing Road east of the City of Owensboro. It will operate as an annexe of Ellis Park Racing & Gaming and will provide funding for Ellis Park’s traditional summer racing meet.

Steve Roof, general manager of Owensboro Racing & Gaming, said: “The entire team is incredibly excited to welcome the public to our grand opening festivities on February 12. The day will feature a ceremonial ribbon cutting, giveaways, promotions, and live entertainment. It will be the perfect kick-off to all the thrills that await our guests at what is sure to be a premier regional entertainment destination.”

See also: Churchill Downs opens Rose Gaming Resort in Virginia

Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI, said: “In addition to delivering a premier gaming and entertainment experience to Daviess County, this project will build on the success of Ellis Park’s racing product and further contribute to a healthy and sustainable horse racing circuit in Kentucky.”

Churchill Downs has received approval from the Calvert City Planning and Zoning Board to develop an eighth historical horse racing entertainment venue in Kentucky: Marshall Yards Racing & Gaming. The $40m to $50m development will operate as an annexe of Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel on an approximately 4.5-acre site at the intersection of I-69 and I-24 in Calvert City. It will have 40 historical racing machines (HRM), a sports bar and a retail sportsbook, simulcast wagering and food and beverage offerings. It’s expected to open in early 2026.