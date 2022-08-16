California’s Sky River Casino opens ahead of schedule

The casino offers 2,000 slot machines and more than 80 table games.

The new Elk Grove venue has opened its doors earlier than expected.

US.- Sky River Casino in Elk Grove, Sacremento County, California, has opened earlier than expected. It had been scheduled to open in early September. Construction near Highway 99 began in early 2021.

The casino offers 2,000 slot machines and more than 80 table games on the gaming floor. The casino covers 300,000 square feet with 100,000 square feet of space dedicated to gaming. The venue has 17 restaurants and bars, including a steakhouse and tap room. It also includes a hotel, spa and a convention centre.

Sky River Casino said it has hired 2,000 people that the business will bring in $125m to the local economy over the next few years. “This is a game changer, an entertainment complex like no other,” said Chris Jibase, Sky River Casino’s president.

