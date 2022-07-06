Red Hawk Casino partners with Sacramento Kings

The multi-year deal will offer fans casino experiences and rewards during the 2022-23 season.

US.- Red Hawk Casino, located in Placerville, California, has signed a partnership with the Sacramento Kings basketball team for the 2022-23 season. The Red Hawk Casino will offer getaways and various rewards. Customers will be able to win special access to Kings tickets, Golden 1 Center show tickets and merchandise.

Sacramento Kings president of business operations, John Rinehart, said: “We are excited to partner with Red Hawk Casino and build on our commitment to bringing world-class experiences to our fans. Red Hawk Casino’s industry-leading hospitality will be reflected throughout select premium spaces we are refreshing in Golden 1 Center.”

Red Hawk casino president and CEO, Bryan deLugo, added: “Red Hawk Casino is thrilled to join the Sacramento Kings family as the official casino partner in California. We are proud to support Sacramento and the Kings and we are looking forward to providing an unmatched all-inclusive casino and resort experience in the very near future.”

Red Hawk Casino is planning to complete two projects by the end of 2022. The venue plans to open a new 120,000-square-foot hotel, with five stories, and 150 deluxe guest rooms, including 25 suites. It is also set to open an 85,000-square-foot amusement centre, which will offer an indoor electric go-kart track, an interactive bowling alley, and virtual reality gaming rooms.

Mobile sports betting makes it to California ballot

On November 8, Californians will be able to vote on two ballot measures to legalise sports betting. That’s after the California Secretary of State’s Office reclassified the California Solutions to Homeless and Mental Health Solutions Act as an “eligible statewide ballot measure, adding mobile betting to the ballot.

The new initiatives that will be added to the ballot would let bettors use mobile apps to bet on sports. A previous, separate item would allow sports wagering in person at tribal casinos and the state’s four horse tracks.

See also: Cahuilla Casino Hotel in California signs deal with Passport Technology