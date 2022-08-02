OPTX names JP Symeonidis as vice president of sales for Canada 

JP Symeonidis has worked at Amaya and Scientific Games.

Canada.- Gaming solutions company OPTX has named JP Symeonidis as vice president of sales for Canada. With nineteen years of sales experience, sixteen of which have been in the gaming tech space, Symeonidis has worked as the director of sales for Amaya and also served at Scientific Games.

Brooke Fiumara, co-CEO of OPTX, said: “Considering the success OPTX has had across the states, the decision to expand to Canada was a no-brainer. JP is the perfect puzzle piece fit for V.P. of sales in Canada.

“His lengthy resume is only outweighed by the connections he has forged during his time in the gaming tech industry. The award-winning gaming tech company is proud to welcome JP Symeonidis, who will work directly out of the province of Quebec.”

Symeonidis commented: “I’m always there for my customers; I’m very customer driven. After sixteen years in the business, my customers are more like friends. I love the forward-thinking and innovative nature of OPTX.

“The company’s focus on its product from an operational mindset to better the functionality in casinos aligns with my personal mission to streamline and optimize an industry that serves as an entertainment haven for so many.”

Palace Casino Resort in Mississippi, Westgate Las Vegas Resort &Casino, Isleta Resort & Casino in New Mexico, Chewelah Casino in Washington, River Rock Casino in California, and Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Washington have recently selected OPTX solutions.