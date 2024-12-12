Pragmatic Play unearths wins of up to 10,000x in Mining Rush

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Mining Rush is the latest cluster-pays slot from Pragmatic Play.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has launched Mining Rush, its latest feature-packed tumbling wins slot.

Set deep underground, this 7×7 cluster-pays title features dynamite scatters which transform into bronze, silver, gold, or diamond nuggets, randomly awarding up to 1,000x. When a nugget is hit three times during tumbles, it upgrades to a higher-paying level until it reaches the diamond.

Landing 3-7 scatters triggers the bonus game with 8-20 spins. Each landed scatter transforms into a nugget with a random starting level and becomes sticky for the entire round. Every new nugget created during the feature awards two additional free spins, helping players in their search for wins of up to 10,000x.

Mining Rush is the latest cluster-pays slot from Pragmatic Play, following recent hits Santa’s Xmas Rush, Moleionaire, and Candy Corner.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Mining Rush expands Pragmatic Play’s popular range of cluster-pays and mining-themed slots, offering an exciting nugget upgrade feature and a 10,000x max win.”