Jackpocket named New York Islanders’ home helmet partner

The deal will see Jackpocket branding during home games for the 2022/23 NHL season.

US.- The lottery firm Jackpocket and the New York Islanders have expanded their partnership for the team’s 50th anniversary season. Jackpocket has been named Official Home Helmet Partner of the team for the 2022/23 National Hockey League (NHL) season.

Jackpocket will be featured during home games and select road broadcasts on the club’s digitally enhanced dasherboards. The firm will also be featured on UBS Arena’s LED rings during all home matches. New York Islanders fans and Jackpocket customers will be able to win suite-level UBS club and arena tickets, prizes and merchandise.

Jackpocket founder and CEO Peter Sullivan said: “The Islanders are such a true-blue (and orange!) New York institution, which makes us elated to announce our continuing partnership. We’re also very proud to be the official digital lottery courier for all live events at the UBS Arena, where we look forward to providing an easy way to order lottery tickets from the convenience of a smartphone for all fans and visitors to the arena.”

New York Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky added: “We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Jackpocket by adding them as the official sponsor of our home helmets for our historic 50th anniversary season. Jackpocket is a trusted partner, and we could not be more excited for the ways that we are working together to evolve our digital and game day experiences for our loyal fans.”

In August, Jackpocket reached an agreement to become the exclusive sponsor of the ESPN New York sports app. Jackpocket received access to special events and experiences and promotions in live-reads by personalities like Michael Kay, Rick Dipietro, and Peter Rosenberg.

Jackpocket has also announced a deal with Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise the New York Mets. The lottery ticket-selling app is the Mets’ new Official Digital Lottery Partner. This partnership is the firm’s fourth MLB team deal. It has already linked up with the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, and Colorado Rockies.

In July, Jackpocket announced its launch in Montana. Players in Montana can place ticket orders for games such as Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, Lucky for Life, Montana Cash, and Big Sky Bonus.

New York online sports betting handle reaches $872.2m in August

New York’s online sports betting handle came in below the $1bn mark for a second month in August. Players spent $872.2m, which was 8.9 per cent higher than the $800.8m wagered in July. Gross gaming revenue was $99.6m, up 35.3 per cent from $73.6m in July.

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group remained the market leader with $46.6m in revenue from $374.6m in bets, ahead of DraftKings ($25.9m in revenue from $244.5m in wagers). Caesars Sportsbook recorded revenue of $12.7m from $117.6m in bets. BetMGM registered $8.8m in revenue and a $73m handle and PointsBet $2.5m from $23.8m.