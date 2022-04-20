Jackpocket becomes Minnesota Twins’ official mobile lottery partner

The mobile lottery app and Minnesota’s baseball team have announced an agreement.

US.- The mobile lottery app Jackpocket and the Minnesota Twins have announced a partnership, with Jackpocket as the official mobile lottery partner of the baseball team.

Jackpocket app will offer VIP tickets, field tours, and other experiences to Twins fans. App users can also enter the code “TWINS” at checkout to receive a free lottery ticket. The firm sponsors the Twins “Hits” series, where fans will have the chance to get a free lottery ticket every time a Twins player gets a hit in a game. The baseball team will also give away free lottery tickets.

The deal is Jackpocket’s first partnership with a Major League Baseball (MLB) team and the fifth with major league sports, including deals with teams represented by the NFL, NBA, NHL, and college athletics.

Jackpocket CEO, Peter Sullivan, said: “With opening day recently behind us, we look forward to bringing Twins fans a new way to play the lottery with this partnership. This is Jackpocket’s first-ever partner in MLB, and I’m looking forward to this season filled with new opportunities and growth.”

Twins executive vice president, chief revenue officer, Meka Morris, added: “We are thrilled to deliver our fans exciting new ways to engage with baseball, Target Field and the lottery. Jackpocket is a perfect partner for the Twins as we continue to evolve our digital and game day experiences to meet our fans where they are.”

Jackpocket named as Dallas Mavericks’ official mobile lottery partner

In February, Jackpocket and NBA team the Dallas Mavericks announced a multi-year partnership, with Jackpocket as the team’s official mobile lottery partner. Jackpocket´s app provide fans of the basketball team with new activations by hosting sweepstakes every month. Entering the code “MAVS” in the mobile app, Mavericks fans have the chance to win tickets, merchandise and VIP experiences.

The deal offers branding and sponsorship opportunities for Jackpocket at the American Airlines Center, Dallas Mavericks’ home.

