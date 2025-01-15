Making migrations seamless: Insights from ReferOn’s 2RBO affiliates case study

The company reveals how a structured, client-focused approach can overcome migration challenges and ensure a seamless transition in the iGaming industry.

Opinion.- Performing migrations for operators can often be accompanied by pain points such as data loss, operational disruptions and adaptation to new platforms, resulting in a drop in efficiency. However, with experience across more than 15 migrations, ReferOn has developed a protocol-based structure and client-centric approach that minimises these challenges.

Below, we examine platform migrations in the iGaming industry and analyse the recent ReferOn and 2RBO Affiliates case study.

Why operators may avoid migrations

Due to various concerns, operators may hesitate to migrate to a new platform, even if it presents new business opportunities. A rushed and unorganised migration process may result in the loss of valuable data, which can disrupt affiliate tracking and compromise reporting accuracy. Therefore, it’s essential to ensure that all player and affiliate data remains secure during the transfer.

On migration day, operators may also fear operational disruptions if the process takes a significant amount of time or if there are any delays. Downtime and unexpected disruptions can impact activities and expectations, resulting in a decrease in player engagement and reputation. Lastly, adapting to new platforms can prove challenging and may take the operator time to educate staff for maximum efficiency. These factors add to the hesitation of undergoing a migration, even if there are multiple upsides to the new platform.

ReferOn’s seamless migration: The 2RBO Affiliates case study

ReferOn’s recent example of helping 2RBO Affiliates migrate to the platform serves as a successful case study of how structured protocols and smooth executive minimise disruptions.

“2RBO Affiliates was entering an exciting time, expanding into new locales with ambitious plans for further growth,” shared Daniil Symonov, head of affiliates at 2RBO Affiliates. “Like many operators, we were hesitant about migrating due to potential operational risks. However, ReferOn’s team provided clarity and confidence throughout the process, making the migration seamless.”

According to the in-depth report, the ReferOn team communicated transparently about each step of the process before migration. They then helped clean and organise all existing data to ensure the transfer occurred seamlessly and that nothing was lost. Ad server changes and placeholders are carefully managed to prevent any disruptions.

On the migration day, clicks were instantly available on the new trackers, and affiliate usernames remained unchanged, ensuring uninterrupted operations. Post-migration, the ReferOn team helped 2RBO Affiliates familiarise their team with the platform by providing educational content and training sessions to ensure long-term success.

Learning from successful migrations

Although migrating to a new affiliate management platform may seem challenging in the iGaming industry, with clear communication, preparation and ongoing support, brands can onboard new clients with greater success. A structured migration process with clear protocols ensures that operators can enjoy a new platform without data loss or operational disruption, as outlined in ReferOn’s 2RBO Affiliates case study.

David Harris, operations lead at ReferOn, shared his insights on the importance of planning when migrating: “A smooth migration requires us to understand the client’s specifications, business goals and requirements. To achieve this, we prioritise communication and transparency, which in turn helps us prepare all the technicalities of the migration process. With the right approach, migrations can serve as an opportunity for brands like ReferOn to grow in tandem with operators rather than a disruptive process.”

As affiliate marketing and iGaming become increasingly competitive and fast-paced, operators need to remain flexible to adapt to the industry’s ever-changing needs. Additionally, platforms must adopt a comprehensive customer-centric approach to operations to ensure that all operators and affiliates enjoy a seamless experience. This mutually beneficial relationship can set the foundation for long-term success for both platforms and operators in an evolving industry.