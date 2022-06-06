Jackpocket named Colorado Rockies’ official digital lottery partner

The deal between is Jackpocket’s third with a Major League Baseball team.

US.- The mobile lottery app Jackpocket has become the official digital lottery partner of the Colorado Rockies. The partnership is Jackpocket’s third with a Major League Baseball (MLB) team. It announced deals earlier this spring with the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers.

According to the deal, Jackpocket will host ticket giveaways, free merchandise, and VIP experiences. New players will be able to enter the code “ROCKIES” at Jackpocket’s checkout to receive a free lottery ticket.

Jackpocket will also feature on Rockies.com and social media, Rockies radio, LED assets at Coors Field and McGregor Square, and throughout the stadium’s concourse televisions. This is Jackpocket’s seventh major league sports partnership, which includes the NFL, NBA, NHL and college athletics.

Jackpocket founder and CEO Peter Sullivan said: “As baseball season really heats up, our partnership with the Colorado Rockies couldn’t come at a better time. The Rockies are a local institution and we’re excited to bring fans a new, digital-first way to play the lottery while also celebrating their love of this storied team.”

Walker Monfort, Rockies vice president of corporate partnerships, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Jackpocket to facilitate growth of their brand amongst our audience. Alongside their existing partnerships in professional and collegiate sports, we look forward to enhancing their user base throughout the Rocky Mountain region.”

Jackpocket launches in New Mexico in partnership with Circle K

The mobile lottery app Jackpocket has launched in New Mexico in partnership with lottery retailer Circle K. Lottery players in New Mexico can now use Jackpocket’s mobile app to place ticket orders for games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto America, Pick 3, Pick 4, and Roadrunner Cash.

Through the app, players can view the image of their ticket, check lottery results, join lottery pools, receive prizes up to $600 and make payouts.

