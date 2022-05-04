Jackpocket becomes Texas Rangers’ official mobile lottery partner

The mobile lottery app will sponsor the baseball team.

US.- The mobile lottery app Jackpocket has become the official mobile lottery partner of the Texas Rangers. Jackpocket will offer fans VIP tickets, field tours, and promotions.

The agreement is Jackpocket’s sixth major league sports partnership, after deals with teams represented by the MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL, and college athletics.

Jackpocket will also be the presenting partner of the Rangers’ “Hit It Here” promotion, which will be held during Rangers’ home games. Fans will have the opportunity to win a $10,000 cash prize when a Rangers player hits a home run with a ball hitting a sign in right field.

Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan said: “With this partnership, we’re looking forward to engaging both Rangers fans and lottery fans alike, as baseball and the lottery are subsets of two of America’s favorite entertainment options.

“Texas has a big appetite for the lottery, and Jackpocket is always looking for ways to meet players where they are. This partnership seamlessly provides people with a new way to play.”

Jim Cochrane, Rangers’ senior vice president of partnerships, added: “The Texas Rangers organization prides itself on being at the forefront of innovation and fan engagement.

“As such, the Rangers are thrilled to partner with Jackpocket to bring fans opportunities to experience Rangers baseball in unique and exciting ways while also providing them a convenient way to play the lottery and support Texas education.”

In April, Jackpocket and the Minnesota Twins announced a partnership, with Jackpocket as the official mobile lottery partner of the baseball team.

Jackpocket gains online market access in New Jersey

In December, Jackpocket announced it had gained online market access in New Jersey for its online casino product. The lottery works through Caesars Interactive Entertainment New Jersey. Jackpocket becomes the first third-party lottery service to enter the online casino space in the state.

With lottery operations in 10 states, including New Jersey, New York, and Texas, Jackpocket expects to launch its online casino product in 2022 following the approval process with the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.