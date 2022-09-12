New York online sports betting handle reaches $872.2m in August

The sports betting handle came in below the $1bn mark for the second straight month.

US.- New York’s online sports betting handle came in below the $1bn mark for a second month in August. Players spent $872.2m, which was 8.9 per cent higher than the $800.8m wagered in July. Gross gaming revenue was $99.6m, up 35.3 per cent from $73.6m in July.

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group remained the market leader with $46.6m in revenue from $374.6m in bets, ahead of DraftKings ($25.9m in revenue from $244.5m in wagers). Caesars Sportsbook recorded revenue of $12.7m from $117.6m in bets. BetMGM registered $8.8m in revenue and a $73m handle and PointsBet $2.5m from $23.8m.

Rush Steet Interactive registered $2.2m in revenue from $26.5m in player bets, Wynn Interactive $492,014 from a $6.7m handle. Resorts World recorded $352,785 in revenue and $4.5m in wagers. In its first full month in New York since launching in mid-July, BallyBet posted $97,502 in revenue and a $1m handle.

Lotto.com expands to New York, Texas and Colorado

Lotto.com expanded in the US and is now available in New York, Texas and Colorado. Customers can order official state lottery tickets, either online or at one of three locations. Previously, Lotto.com was only available in New Jersey, where it launched in June 2021.

In each state, players can visit the Players Café to purchase lottery tickets and scratch cards. In New York, the venue is located in Manhattan’s West Village, while the Texas Players Café is in Cedar Park and the Colorado venue is located in Edgewater. Players can purchase tickets for games, such as Powerball and Mega Millions.