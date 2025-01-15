FBMDS obtains certification to operate in Brazil

This achievement marks a significant milestone in the company’s global expansion strategy.

Press release.- FBMDS announces its certification to operate in the Brazilian iGaming market, marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy. This achievement reinforces FBMDS’s leadership in the video bingo category and its commitment to delivering spotless quality, innovation and compliance to Brazilian operators and players.

With this certification, FBMDS becomes one of the few iGaming providers authorized to deliver certified, high-quality games tailored to the Brazilian market in which the brand is deeply enrooted because of its cultural background. This development not only strengthens the brand’s position in a rapidly growing sector but also offers Brazilian players and operators access to a portfolio of games that combine cutting-edge technology, cultural match, and world-class security standards.

Renato Almeida, director at FBMDS, said: “This certification represents a pivotal moment in our journey. It demonstrates our commitment to the Brazilian market, ensuring a safe, exciting, and fully compliant gaming experience for players while empowering operators with premium certified content that drives engagement and growth.”

For FBMDS, this milestone aligns with its 2025 narrative: a roadmap focused on market expansion, innovation, and leadership in key iGaming segments. Brazil’s rapidly expanding market provides a prime opportunity to bring FBMDS’s renowned expertise in video bingo to a whole different level.

For operators, FBMDS’ certified games assure compliance with Brazilian regulations, while its innovative products and collections are designed to captivate players and drive business growth.

“Online casino gaming enthusiasts can look forward to a personalized gaming experience that reflects their culture, preferences, and expectations, underpinned by the highest standards of excellence and safety”, the company stated.

See also: FBMDS is prepared to showcase at ICE Barcelona 2025 with its igaming innovations

Following this certification, FBMDS will launch a series of targeted marketing campaigns, event participations, such as the SBC Summit Rio, in Rio de Janeiro, this February, and direct engagements with new clients. In the first quarter, FBMDS plans to strengthen its partnerships with operators and expand its footprint in Brazil through strategic initiatives and localized offerings.

According to the company: “FBMDS has long been a pioneer in the video bingo category, delivering innovative, culturally relevant titles that resonate with global audiences. Certification in Brazil is simply the recognition of its expertise and dedication to raising the bar in iGaming. By aligning its operations with local regulatory requirements, FBMDS ensures that its games offer a seamless, enjoyable experience while meeting the market’s unique demands.”