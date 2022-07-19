Jackpocket partners with New York Mets

Jackpocket has been announced as the New York Mets’ Official Digital Lottery Partner.

US.- Jackpocket has announced an agreement with Major League Baseball (MLB) franchise the New York Mets. The lottery ticket-selling app is the Mets’ new Official Digital Lottery Partner. This partnership is Jackpocket’s fourth MLB team deal. It has already linked up with the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, and Colorado Rockies.

Jackpocket will have the right to use official Mets logos and branding for marketing purposes, as well as the chance to promote across Mets digital and social channels, to offer free tickets and exclusive sweepstake prizes. A pregame Jackpocket commercial will be shown before each home game at Citifield and Jackpocket with have full LED ribbon board in-stadium advertising.

Mets fans will have the chance to win free lottery tickets through the Jackpocket platform, as well as tickets to games with air travel and hotel stays. Jackpocket will also run giveaways with prizes including officially licensed Mets merchandise.

“Partnering with the Mets has been a dream of mine, especially as a baseball fan,” Jackpocket founder and CEO Peter Sullivan said in a news release. “New Yorkers love the lottery and Jackpocket is always looking for ways to meet players where they are. With this latest professional sports partnership, we expand on the unique experiences created for our sports fan base and provide Mets fans with a new way to play and win.”

The Mets VP of partnerships Brian Fling said: “As we look more and more to digital-first solutions and moments to engage with our fanbase, the New York Mets are proud to partner with Jackpocket, an institution that’s trailblazing the digital lottery space. This partnership cements our dedication to exploring new ways for fans to get excited on game day and beyond.”

The Mets are one of the most recognised franchises in professional sports, after appearances in five World Series and two championships. Currently in first place in the National League East (58-35).

