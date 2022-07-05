Jackpocket launches in Montana

Lottery players in Montana can now place ticket orders via the mobile app.

The mobile lottery app has announced its launch in the state, allowing players to order lottery tickets from mobile phones for the first time.

US.- The mobile lottery app Jackpocket has announced its launch in Montana. For the first time, Montanans can now order lottery tickets from their phone. Players in Montana can place ticket orders for games such as Powerball, Mega Millions, Lotto America, Lucky for Life, Montana Cash, and Big Sky Bonus.

The platform allows players to place ticket orders, view an image of their ticket, look for lottery results, and receive prizes on the app.

Jackpocket CEO and founder Peter Sullivan, said: “Accessibility and convenience are of the utmost importance right now, which is why we’re looking forward to offering Montanans, both long-time lottery players and new players alike, a digital-forward way of streamlining their day.

“Innovation and safety are at the forefront of everything we do at Jackpocket, and we’re committed to keeping those guiding principles at the forefront of online gaming.”

Montana is now the 12th state available for lottery play on the Jackpocket app along with Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington DC.

To ensure player safety, Jackpocket offers consumer protections, including daily deposit and spend limits, self-exclusion, and access to responsible gaming resources.

Jackpocket has become the official digital lottery partner of the Colorado Rockies. The partnership is Jackpocket’s third with a Major League Baseball (MLB) team. It announced deals earlier this spring with the Minnesota Twins and Texas Rangers.

WynnBET and Jackpocket partner for promotion offer in New York

In February, WynnBET and Jackpocket announced a partnership to deliver offers to New York State players. Jackpocket launched in New York in January 2020 and is WynnBET’s first third-party lottery app partner. Through the deal, the third-party lottery app and the Wynn Resorts-owned online sports betting and casino product offers promotions in the state.

Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan said: “As Jackpocket expands into new gaming verticals and partnerships, we’re excited to provide special offers, exciting sweepstakes and new chances to win back to our players”