Hard Rock Bristol groundbreaking ceremony to take place today

The $400m permanent casino is set to open in July 2024.

US.- Hard Rock International has started construction work on the permanent Hard Rock Casino in Bristol, Virginia. The development plan was approved back in October.

The $400m permanent casino is expected to be finished by July 2024 and will replace the 30,000-square-foot temporary venue that opened in July at the former Belk store at the Bristol Mall. With nearly 900 gaming slots and 20 tables, the temporary casino registered $11.7m in revenue in its first month of operation.

The permanent casino will include a 3,200-seat arena and a 20,000-seat outdoor arena. It will open 24 hours a day and is expected to create 1,200 to 1,500 jobs. It will offer 2,700 slots and 100 table games, multiple restaurants and bars, convention space and shops.

The casino is one of four planned in the state. Rivers Casino Portsmouth announced last month that it will open its doors to the public on Sunday, January 15. The venue will feature 1,448 slot machines, 57 table games, and a poker room with 24 poker tables. Casino developments are also underway in Danville and Norfolk.

Virginia sports betting handle increases 23.6% year-on-year in October

Virginia’s sports betting handle was $528m in October, an increase of 23.6 per cent compared to October 2021 ($427.3m). Figures were 28.4 per cent ahead of the $411.3m wagered in September of this year.

Adjusted gross gaming revenue, defined as total bets minus winnings, bonuses and promotions and other authorised deductions, was $45.5m, up 364.3 per cent from October 2021 ($9.8m) but down 6 per cent from $48.4m in September this year.

Consumers won $476.9m, while $963,187 was issued bonuses and promotions. The Virginia Lottery accounted for a further $4.7m in deductions. Tax collected from sports betting was $7m, with $6.8m allocated to the state’s General Fund and $173,916 to problem gaming support.