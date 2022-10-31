Hard Rock Bristol groundbreaking planned for November

Hard Rock Bristol’s permanent casino floor is to measure more than 100,000 square feet.

US.- Executives from Hard Rock International have approved details to start construction on the permanent Hard Rock Bristol in Virginia. Construction is expected to begin in November.

The permanent $300m casino in Bristol will measure more than 100,000 square feet. It will offer 2,700 slots and 100 table games, multiple restaurants and bars, an outdoor concert venue, convention space and multiple shops.

Hard Rock Bristol opened a temporary casino space in July inside what was formerly the Bristol Mall. The temporary 30,000 square-foot casino has nearly 900 gaming slots and 20 tables. As well as the main casino floor, there are non-smoking and high-limit gaming areas. The venue offers a restaurant, a grab-and-go food outlet, and a sports bar and lounge with entertainment.

The temporary casino registered $11.7m in revenue in its first month of operation. Virginia Lottery records show that slots generated $10.3m and table games almost $1.5m. The venue generated over $2.1m in taxes for the Gaming Proceeds Fund in its first month. The Regional Improvement Commission will receive $703,000, the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund $16,873 and the Family and Children’s Trust Fund $4,218.

In the first week of business, players wagered $37.5m. The first nine days, including soft opening events, saw $34.5m spent at slot machines (90 per cent of wagers) and $2.9m on tables. Adjusted gaming revenue after payouts was $3.74m, and the casino generated more than $673,000 in taxes.

