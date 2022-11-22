Rivers Casino Portsmouth to open on January 15

The $340m gaming venue will open its doors to the public in early 2023.

US.- Rivers Casino Portsmouth has officials announced the $340m gaming and entertainment venue will open its doors to the public on Sunday, January 15. The Virginia Lottery Board unanimously approved a casino operator’s licence for Rivers Casino Portsmouth on November 16.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth is part of a planned Entertainment District along Victory Boulevard, south of I-264. The venue will feature an expansive gaming floor with 1,448 slot machines, 57 table games, and a poker room with 24 poker tables. The casino will offer ten new restaurants. Food options will include Admiral’s Steak & Seafood, Starbucks, Topgolf Swing Suite, Mian Slice Pizzeria and Crossings Café.

The BetRivers Sportsbook will offer a high-definition screen to watch local, regional, and international sporting events, with sportswriter windows and 27 self-serve betting kiosks. The 25,000 square foot Event Center will host multipurpose receptions and the Sound Bar will host local bands and DJs.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth’s Rush Rewards Players Club is open for guests to sign up in advance. The player loyalty program will allow gamers to earn rewards such as free play, amenity and food comps, prizes, and more.

Tim Drehkoff, CEO of Rush Street Gaming, said: “We’re grateful to the Virginia Lottery Board, the City of Portsmouth, and the Hampton Roads community for their continued support. It’s been exciting to watch the building go up, and we’re eager for the public to see what’s inside.”

Roy Corby, general manager of Rivers Casino Portsmouth, added: “In the coming weeks, we’ll remain laser-focused on continued hiring and training efforts — ensuring our team is ready to deliver a first-rate customer experience when our doors open in January.”

Work on the venue began with a groundbreaking ceremony last December. During 2022, Rivers Casino Portsmouth held various jobs fairs as it looked to fill 1.300 permanent jobs.

Virginia sports betting handle reaches $411.3m in September

The Virginia Lottery reported a sports betting handle of $411.3m for September, up 30 per cent from August’s $284.7m and up 40 per cent from September 2021. The state-wide win percentage on wagers was 13 per cent. It’s the fifth-highest betting handle in Virginia since launch and the highest hold rate yet.

The 14 sports betting operators licensed in Virginia reported $48.3m in adjusted gross revenue, a jump of 35 per cent month-on-month. Gross gaming revenue was $53.8m, an increase of 74 per cent from September 2021.