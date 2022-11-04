Virginia sports betting handle reaches $411.3m in September

September saw the fifth highest handle in Virginia since launch.

Virginia’s sports betting handle was up 40 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Virginia Lottery has reported a sports betting handle of $411.3m for September, up 30 per cent from August’s $284.7m and up 40 per cent from September 2021. The state-wide win percentage on wagers was 13 per cent. It’s the fifth-highest betting handle in Virginia since launch and the highest hold rate yet.

The 14 sports betting operators licensed in Virginia reported $48.3m in adjusted gross revenue, a jump of 35 per cent month-on-month. Gross gaming revenue was $53.8m, an increase of 74 per cent from September 2021.

Consumers in Virginia won $357.4m from sports betting during the month. The state saw $7.2m in tax revenue. Virginia taxes sportsbooks at 15 per cent – most goes to the state’s General Fund and 2.5 per cent goes to support problem gaming.