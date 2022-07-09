Temporary Hard Rock Casino Bristol opens in Virginia

Hard Rock International has opened its 30,000 square-foot temporary casino.

US.- Hard Rock International has opened its temporary location for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. The doors opened an hour and a half earlier than the planned opening at 2pm on Friday. The casino is now open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The temporary 30,000 square-foot casino has nearly 900 gaming slots and 20 tables for a variety of gaming options. As well as the main casino floor, there are non-smoking and high-limit gaming areas. The venue offers a restaurant, a grab-and-go food outlet, and a sports bar and lounge with entertainment.

In June, Hard Rock International hosted the final hiring event for its temporary casino. Applicants over the age of 18 were invited to apply for positions including retail staff, security, and dealers. Hard Rock said the temporary casino will create 600 new jobs.

The permanent $300m casino in Bristol will offer 2,700 slots and 100 table games, multiple restaurants and bars, an outdoor concert venue, convention space and multiple shops. It will take another 18 months to two years to construct.

Hard Rock gained a licence to operate Virginia’s first casino from the Virginia Lottery Board in April. After a review of application materials and a background investigation, the Virginia Lottery Board issued the licence in a 7-0 vote.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Athens expected to open in 2026

Hard Rock International and GEK Terna Group has announced more details for their construction and operation of an integrated resort and casino at Hellinikon, the former airport in the Greek capital of Athens. The 5-Star luxury resort is scheduled to open in 2026.

Construction of the project is expected to begin within the first few months of 2023 and will last around three years. The development will include a casino with 200 tables and 2,000 gaming machines and a tower with more than 1,000 guest rooms and suites overlooking the waterfront and views across Athens to the Parthenon.

The project includes an entertainment venue, the highest outdoor rooftop terrace in Athens and a spa.

