Caesars to open temporary Danville casino in mid-2023

Caesars Entertainment hopes to open its casino in Danville, Virginia, sooner than expected.

US.- Caesars Entertainment says it now hopes to open its temporary casino in Danville, Virginia, in mid-2023. That’s despite May’s announcement that the completion of the permanent casino will be delayed from December 2023 to 2024.

Speaking during a Q3 earnings call with investors Caesars Entertainment president and COO, Anthony Carano, said: “We expect to open temporary casinos in both Danville, Virginia, and Columbus, Nebraska, by mid-year ‘23.”

The site for the casino is the former Dan River Mills industrial complex in the Schoolfield area. Danville City manager Ken Larking confirmed Caesars was working with the Virginia Lottery on a temporary casino site but had no other details.

Costing $650m, the permanent Caesars Virginia will include a 500-room hotel and a casino gaming floor featuring over 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room, and a Caesars Sportsbook. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness centre. Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests.

Caesars Virginia is currently under construction, following groundbreaking in August. The permanent venue is expected to generate up to $38m in tax revenue for the city after the property is up and running in 2024. The casino “will be a tourism engine and economic driver for Danville and the broader region,” Caesars said at the time of groundbreaking.

A few days before the groundbreaking ceremony, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) announced it was joining Caesars Entertainment as a joint venture partner in the Danville development.

See also: Temporary Hard Rock Casino Bristol opens in Virginia