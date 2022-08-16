Hard Rock Bristol Casino reports $11.7m in revenue for first month

The Hard Rock Casino in Bristol, Virginia, opened on July 8.

US.- The new Hard Rock Casino in Bristol, Virginia, registered $11.7m in revenue in its first month of operation. Virginia Lottery records show that slots generated $10.3m in revenue while table games registered almost $1.5m.

The temporary casino, which opened on July 8 at the site of the former Bristol Mall generated over $2.1m in taxes for the Gaming Proceeds Fund in its first month. The Regional Improvement Commission will receive $703,000, the Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Fund $16,873, and the Family and Children’s Trust Fund $4,218.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino president Allie Evangelista said: “These results show strong customer interest during our first month of operation. We are pleased that our guests are enjoying a fun, friendly gaming and dining experience, thanks to our hard-working and dedicated team members. We look forward to this continued success as we build Hard Rock brand loyalty with customers from Bristol, the region, and neighboring states.”

In the first week of business, players wagered $37.5m. The first nine days, including soft opening events, saw $34.5m spent at slot machines (90 per cent of wagers) and $2.9m on tables. Adjusted gaming revenue after payouts was $3.74m, and the casino generated more than $673,000 in taxes.

The temporary 30,000 square-foot casino has nearly 900 gaming slots and 20 tables for a variety of gaming options. As well as the main casino floor, there are non-smoking and high-limit gaming areas. The venue offers a restaurant, a grab-and-go food outlet, and a sports bar and lounge with entertainment.

The permanent $300m casino in Bristol will offer 2,700 slots and 100 table games, multiple restaurants and bars, an outdoor concert venue, convention space and multiple shops.

Virginia sports betting handle drops to $295.2m in June

The Virginia Lottery has reported a sports betting handle of $295.2m for June, down 12 per cent compared to May but up 25 per cent from June 2021. The 14 sports betting operators licensed in Virginia reported $25.9m in gross revenue, a sharp decrease from May’s $42.5m. Their hold percentage for the month were 8.7 per cent, down from May’s 12.1 per cent but above February’s low of 6.8 per cent.