Virginia reports $51.9m in casino revenue for September

All three of Virginia’s casinos reported month-over-month revenue declines compared to the previous month.

US.- The Virginia Lottery has released its report on casino gaming activity at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, and Caesars Virginia in September. Gaming revenue totalled $51.9m. All three of Virginia’s casinos reported month-over-month revenue declines in September compared to August.

Slots generated $38.9m and table games $12.9m. Statewide, slots represented about 75 per cent of total adjusted revenues, compared to 25 per cent for table games. The three casinos paid a combined $9.3m in taxes to the Gaming Proceeds Fund.

In September, Rivers Casino Portsmouth collected $20m in revenue, $14m from its 1,461 slots and $6m from 81 table games. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol generated $12.7m, $10.6m from its 915 slots and $2m from 29 table games.

Caesars Entertainment’s temporary casino in Danville reported more than $19.1m in adjusted gross gaming revenue for September from its 818 slot machines and 25 table games.

The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino licence for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol in April 2022, and the temporary facility on the site of the former Bristol Mall opened to the public three months later. It approved the casino licence for Rivers Casino Portsmouth in November 2022 and the casino opened on January 23.

Caesars Virginia’s casino licence was approved in April 2023. The temporary facility in Danville opened on May 15, 2023.

Permanent facilities

Caesars Virginia is currently under construction, following groundbreaking in August. The permanent venue is expected to generate up to $38m in tax revenue for the city.

Costing $650m, it will include a 500-room hotel and a casino gaming floor featuring more than 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness centre. Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests.

The permanent Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol is due to open in summer 2024. It will include a 3,200-seat performance venue and a 20,000-person capacity outdoor entertainment venue. The casino will be open 24/7 and is expected to generate about 1,200 to 1,500 jobs. It will also include two hotel towers, a pool, and more.