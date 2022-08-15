Caesars holds groundbreaking ceremony for Danville casino

Caesars executives took part in the official ceremony.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has broken ground on the construction of Caesars Virginia in Danville. Caesars executives and state and local representatives attended.

Those attending included Robert Livingston, Caesars’ senior vice president of development, Barron Fuller, Caesars’ regional president, principal chief Richard Sneed, and Scott Barber, CEO of EBCI Holdings. Local representatives included Danville mayor Alonzo Jones, Virginia state delegate Danny Marshall, Virginia Lottery executive director Kelly Gee and Virginia Tourism Corp CEO and president Rita McClenny.

A few days ago, the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) announced it was joining Caesars Entertainment as a joint venture partner in the Danville development.

Barron Fuller, regional president with Caesars Entertainment, said: “We are incredibly excited to mark this next step in Caesars Virginia’s development with the support and enthusiasm of the Danville community and surrounding region. The people of Danville entrusted us to build a world-class resort for visitors from around the country to enjoy, and that is exactly what we intend to do.”

Richard Sneed, principal chief of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, added: “With construction now officially underway, we are excited to be one step closer to welcoming guests to a premier resort for fun and entertainment in the Danville area.

“We are grateful for all of the support we have received from local citizens and leaders for this venture that will create new jobs and provide economic growth across the region. The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians looks forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with the City of Danville.“

Costing $650m, Caesars Virginia will include a 500-room hotel and a casino gaming floor featuring over 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room, and a Caesars Sportsbook. It was expected that the new gaming venue opened its doors next year, but it will open in 2024.

There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness centre. Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests.

In May, Caesars announced that the opening of the Danville Casino had been put back a year to 2024.