Rivers Casino Portsmouth generates $22.5m in revenue in first full month

The venue is the first permanent casino in Virginia.
03/20/23

Virginia’s first permanent casino opened on January 23.

US.- Virginia’s first permanent casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, generated revenue of $24.5m in its first full month of operation. The casino, which opened on January 23, generated over $4m in tax revenue, including $1.5m for the city of Portsmouth.

Rivers Casino Portsmouth is part of a planned Entertainment District along Victory Boulevard, south of I-264. The venue features 1,448 slot machines, 57 table games, a poker room with 24 tables, and BetRivers sportsbook. Revenue was generated mostly from its slot machines, which made up over $17m of February’s total. Table games brought in revenue of $7.5m.

In February, the Virginia Lottery reported that gaming revenue from Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol and Rivers Casino Portsmouth together reached $38.4m: $28.3m from slots and $10m from table games. Nearly $7m in taxes were paid to the Gaming Proceeds Fund.

Virginia Senate panel kills Petersburg casino plans

Last month, the Virginia Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee voted 10-6 against House Bill 1373, proposed by delegate Kim Taylor. The bill would have allowed Petersburg voters decide in November whether to approve a $1.4bn casino resort planned by The Cordish Companies.

While House Bill 1373 had survived a vote the previous day by the Senate General Laws Committee. Senate Bill 780, an identical bill from state senator Joe Morrissey failed to advance out of the same committee.

