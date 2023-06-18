Caesars Danville generates nearly $12m in first two weeks

The casino generated around $11.9m in revenue since opening.

US.- Caesars Entertainment opened its temporary casino in Danville, Virginia a month ago and the first figures are up. According to the Virginia Lottery, the temporary casino brought in $11.9m in revenue during May, in its first two weeks. The 40,000-square-foot venue is to operate until the launch of the permanent Caesars Virginia, scheduled for late 2024.

“This two-week period is a grand opening, everyone’s excited, it’s new, and everybody wants to be there,” said Ken Larking, Danville city manager, according to WDBJ. “That’s not going to be the way it performs throughout the next year, but it’s definitely on track and exceeded expectations.”

Danville will receive $715,000 through the 6 per cent state tax and around $300,000 in additional revenue from the development agreement they have with Caesars. That totals around $1m in revenue for the city in just two weeks.

The temporary casino includes 740 slot machines, eight sports betting kiosks, 25 live table games, including blackjack, roulette and baccarat, 28 electronic table games of blackjack, roulette and craps, and a quick-service restaurant, Three Stacks.

As the third facility in Virginia, Caesar’s Virginia joined Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol and Rivers Casino Portsmouth. The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino licence for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Temporary Bristol in April 2022, and the temporary facility on the site of the former Bristol Mall opened on July 8 2022. It approved the casino licence for Rivers Casino Portsmouth in November, and the casino opened on January 23.

Caesars Virginia is currently under construction, following groundbreaking in August. According to the city, the temporary site is expected to bring in $12.1m in additional revenue. The permanent venue is expected to generate up to $38m in tax revenue for the city.

Costing $650m, it will include a 500-room hotel and a casino gaming floor featuring more than 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, 24 electronic table games, a WSOP poker room and a Caesars Sportsbook. There will also be a spa, pool area and fitness centre. Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests.

In January, Caesars Entertainment started hiring to fill hundreds of open positions. It was looking for “enthusiastic individuals to train how to deal cards and other exciting roles, with hundreds of open positions.”

