TonyBet partners with US Integrity ahead of Ontario expansion

Canada.- TonyBet Group has signed a deal with the sports betting integrity monitoring company US Integrity ahead of its upcoming launch on Ontario’s sports betting market. The firm plans to launch in the Canadian province before the end of 2022.

US Integrity will provide TonyBet with integrity monitoring services. It will also assist the firm with conducting analysis across its data sets to identify irregularities in wagering patterns.

TonyBet Group CEO Victor Troitsin said: “The integrity of the sports betting experience at TonyBet is of utmost importance, and we are thrilled to be working with US Integrity as we expand across the regulated Canadian market. US Integrity’s proactive approach to maintaining integrity will play a pivotal role in detecting potentially suspicious wagering activity.”

US Integrity’s CEO and co-founder Matthew Holt added: “US Integrity is proud to partner with TonyBet and assist as they grow their brand across the Canadian regulated sports wagering market. US Integrity’s mission is to provide conflict-free insights & compliance solutions to our clients. We are looking forward to working with the exceptional team at TonyBet.

“All our partners are committed to the highest integrity standards, and they are no exception. These types of partnerships help ensure sports betting integrity and strengthen the unique & proprietary anomaly detection tools we have developed at US Integrity.”

In September, US Integrity and the University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, renewed their partnership. The university will continue to receive integrity monitoring services via US Integrity’s proprietary dashboard. US Integrity has also announced partnerships with Spokane Tribe Casino in Washington, the peer-to-peer sports betting exchange Prophet Exchange and Thrill One Sports & Entertainment.

TonyBet enters Latvian market

TonyBet has confirmed that it will offer sports betting, online casino and live casino in Lativia at TonyBet.lv. The expansion completes TonyBet’s presence in the Baltics, where it already operates in Estonia and Lithuania.

The company said it had invested €1.5m in expanding into Latvia and has now received an online gambling licence from Latvia’s Lotteries and Gambling Supervisory Inspection (IAUI).

The launch of TonyBet.lv will be followed by targeted marketing campaigns and yet-to-be-disclosed Latvian football partnerships that aim to establish TonyBet’s sportsbook brand ahead of this winter’s FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022.