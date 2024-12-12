TaDa Gaming celebrates further Brazilian certification across its portfolio

TaDa Gaming adds a minimum of four games a month to its diverse portfolio.

Ensuring compliance through certification is a key part of TaDa’s growth strategy as it continues to sign multiple new partnerships with local and international casino platforms.

Press release.– TaDa Gaming has had more top-performing games officially certified for operators and players in Brazil.

GA, the globally recognised ISO/IEC 17025 Testing Laboratory, ISO/IEC 17020 Inspection Body and ISO/IEC 17065 Certification Body, has given its approval to a raft of TaDa releases, reinforcing its already strong brand position in the Brazilian market.

Brazil’s rapid growth and evolving legal framework for gaming regulation have provided opportunities and challenges. Ensuring compliance through certification is a key part of TaDa’s growth strategy as it continues to sign multiple new partnerships with local and international casino platforms, including recent deals with market leaders Aposta Ganha, Cactus Gaming and Betsul.

Enabling casino operators to offer more TaDa signature quality titles, such as Money Coming and Crazy 777, alongside TriLuck™ release, 3 Coin Treasures, gives players diversity in both theme and ways to win. The leading Fortune Gems series is already fully certified for the Brazilian market.

Ray Lee, director of business development, TaDa Gaming, said: ‘Having our quality and integrity in casino game content verified by GA is testament to our commitment to our clients and players.’

TaDa Gaming adds a minimum of four games a month to its diverse portfolio and is proud to be driving innovation across the global igaming landscape.