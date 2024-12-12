EGT Digital obtains a licence to operate in Peru

Entering the regulated market in Peru will allow EGT Digital to continue its expansion in the region.

The licence allows EGT Digital to supply operators in the country with all its core products: the X-Nave platform, the Gaming Aggregator, and the casino content.

Press release.- EGT Digital has announced that it is now authorised to operate as a provider in Peru. The company has received a licence from the regulatory gaming authority, the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (MINCETUR), which allows it to supply operators in the country with all of its core products – the X-Nave platform, the Gaming Aggregator, and the casino content.

EGT Digital’s in-house developed “all-in-one” betting platform X-Nave gives operators the technology and tools they need to build and develop a successful business online. It consists of four main modules: Sport Product, CRM Engine, Gaming Aggregator, and Payment Gateway. Еach can be part of the turnkey solution or operate independently, as they allow integration with third-party developments.

The Gaming Aggregator presents a wide variety of more than 12,000 games across 140 providers. It offers numerous player engagement tools and a Recommendation module through which operators can create highly personalised content for their customers based on users’ individual behaviour and preferences.

EGT Digital’s gaming portfolio contains over 120 casino titles, including 4 top performing jackpots: Bell Link, High Cash, Clover Chance, and Single Progressive Jackpot. The company’s vast array of games is being constantly enriched with new additions designed to fit the tastes and requirements of different players. EGT Digital’s slots are currently presented in more than 50 markets around the world, having ranked among the favourites of gaming audiences in each one of them.

Tsvetomira Drumeva, head of sales at EGT Digital, said: “This licence is an achievement of great significance for us. Entering the regulated market in Peru will allow us not only to unleash the huge potential of our products on a local level but also to continue our expansion in the region and consolidate our positions as a leading supplier of igaming solutions in LatAm.”



