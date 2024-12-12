Soft2Bet’s MEGA announces Seasonal Christmas engine

In the Seasonal Christmas engine, players take on the role of Santa Claus.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has introduced its latest Seasonal Christmas engine powered by MEGA, designed to captivate players with skill-based gameplay and personalised rewards while boosting engagement and maximising operator returns during the festive season.

In the Seasonal Christmas engine, players take on the role of Santa Claus, guiding him through a snow-filled slope to collect gifts while avoiding obstacles. As they progress, increasingly valuable rewards are unlocked, with boosters providing an extra edge. Players are offered one free attempt each day, with rewards redeemable upon making a deposit.

Yoel Zuckerberg, CPO at Soft2Bet, commented: “The Seasonal Christmas engine is another milestone in our mission to deliver gamification tools that engage players and support operators in achieving their growth targets. By building on the success of our previous MEGA engines, we’ve created a product that not only brings festive fun to players but also delivers tangible results for our partners.”

The impact of the Seasonal Christmas engine:

Boosts Engagement: Daily free attempts encourage consistent player activity and increased session time.

Flexible Integration: Casino and sports rewards allow seamless adaptation to a wide range of brands.

Deposit Incentives: Bonuses tied to key deposit milestones (5th, 15th, and 25th) sustain campaign momentum.

Dynamic Gameplay: Daily updates with fresh maps and challenges keep the experience engaging and repeatable.

“The Seasonal Christmas engine marks another step in Soft2Bet’s commitment to helping operators craft compelling campaigns that resonate with players, drive engagement, and deliver measurable results,” the company stated.