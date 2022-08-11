The Nevada Gaming Commission approves FanDuel sportsbook in downtown Las Vegas

The regulator has voted to approve FanDuel’s licence to co-brand the sportsbook inside the Fremont hotel-casino operated by Boyd Sports.

US.- FanDuel has been granted an initial licence approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission following its agreement with Boyd Gaming to brand the Fremont Hotel Casino sportsbook. The approval still requires a final sign-off, with the commission to meet again on August 25.

Under the agreement with Boyd Gaming, FanDuel will provide betting odds and make recommendations on any wagering line movements to Fremont sportsbook personnel, who will still be Boyd employees. The sportsbook co-branding does not include a FanDuel mobile app.

FanDuel CEO Amy Howe said: “The intent is not to bring in the FanDuel app at this time,” said “There may be a future time when the app might be brought in, but the (Boyd) app will continue to appear to the patron as it does today. The retail book (however) will be branded with FanDuel.”

If the Nevada Gaming Commission gives final approval, the co-branding would begin later this year. That would give FanDuel its first Nevada presence since 2015. FanDuel is set to operate retail and mobile sports betting in Boyd casinos in eight of the company’s nine licensed states by early 2023.

Last week, FanDuel announced the promotion of Andrew Sneyd to executive vice president of marketing. Formerly the senior vice president of brand, Sneyd will now oversee the core marketing functions across the company’s full portfolio of brands. That covers sports betting, daily fantasy sports, casino, advance-deposit wagering, retail, and free-to-play.

FanDuel has also named Carolyn Renzin as its new chief legal officer. In July, the firm announced two new executive appointments. Christian Genetski was promoted to the role of president, and Mike Raffensperger was named to the newly created position of chief commercial officer.

