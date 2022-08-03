FanDuel promotes Andrew Sneyd to executive vice president of marketing

Sneyd will oversee the core marketing functions within sports betting, daily fantasy sports, casino, advance-deposit wagering, retail, and free-to-play.

US.- FanDuel Group has promoted Andrew Sneyd to executive vice president of marketing. Formerly the senior vice president of brand, Sneyd will now oversee the core marketing functions across the company’s full portfolio of brands. That covers sports betting, daily fantasy sports, casino, advance-deposit wagering, retail, and free-to-play.

In his new role, Sneyd will supervise growth marketing, media, customer engagement, and marketing operations, in addition to brand and product marketing strategy, creative, customer insight, press relations and partnership activation.

With more than 20 years of marketing experience, Sneyd served as vice president, brand marketing and strategy at Priceline. He held multiple marketing leadership roles at Anheuser Busch InBev, where he led the creation of award-winning Super Bowl creative advertising for Budweiser.

Mike Raffensperger, chief commercial officer for FanDuel Group, said: “Since his arrival at FanDuel, Andrew has elevated our creative efforts and continued our explosive growth. His acumen for brand marketing has separated us from the field and under his leadership, I expect that we will continue to make moments matter more for our customers.”

FanDuel has also named Carolyn Renzin as its new chief legal officer. Renzin, who will continue in her role as chief compliance officer, will now be responsible for overseeing legal, risk, regulatory engagement, compliance, and responsible gaming. She will continue to promote customer safety, security and compliance.

In July, the firm announced two new executive appointments. Christian Genetski was promoted to the role of president, and Mike Raffensperger was named to the newly created position of chief commercial officer. They report to chief executive officer Amy Howe.

FanDuel launches live dealer studios in Michigan and Pennsylvania

FanDuel Group has launched its first live dealer studios in partnership with Evolution. The studios based in Michigan and Pennsylvania will be used to stream live dealer games, including blackjack and roulette, to customers in each state.

FanDuel Group operates FanDuel Casino in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and West Virginia, while also operating the Stardust brand in New Jersey and Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut.